Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks at the Conservative Party annual conference in Manchester, Britain October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s interior minister Priti Patel said she was “shocked and saddened” by the news on Wednesday that the bodies of 39 people had been found in a shipping container on an industrial estate east of London.

“Shocked & saddened by this utterly tragic incident,” Patel said on Twitter. “Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations.”