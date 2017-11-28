Brexit hurting demand for some UK assets, not gilts or FTSE-100 - Carney

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said there were some signs that the approach of Brexit was reducing the appeal to investors for shares in UK-focused companies but not in bigger, more global firms or for British government debt.

The Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, smiles at the 'Future Forum 2017' event in St George's Hall, Liverpool, Britain November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“There is some evidence of heightened risk premia in the UK,” Carney told reporters after the BoE published its twice yearly Financial Stability Report.

Responding to a question about whether there were signs that Britain’s large current account deficit was unsettling investors, Carney said foreign capital flows were continuing to come to Britain, something the BoE would work to maintain.

“Our job is to maintain monetary and financial stability in whatever scenario, and with that bedrock one can expect that you build off that bedrock to continue to see foreign inflows as we should,” he said.