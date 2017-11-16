Nimble Bank of England will shield UK from Brexit effects - Carney

LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Thursday the central bank would be nimble enough to keep inflation under control whatever the outcome of the country’s negotiations to leave the European Union.

The governor of Britain's Bank of England, Mark Carney, speaks at 'The Future Forum 2017' event in St George's Hall, Liverpool, Britain November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

“It could go either way in terms of affecting the economy and inflation,” Carney said when asked about Brexit during a discussion with students, business people and others in the centre of Liverpool, northwest England.

“Whatever happens, we will be nimble enough to move monetary policy to bring inflation back to that target while supporting the economy,” he added.

Carney also said the Bank would ensure Britain’s core financial system would not be hurt by the outcome of the Brexit negotiations.