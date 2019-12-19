Money News
December 19, 2019 / 7:40 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Bank of England refers misuse of audio feed to markets watchdog - spokesman

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past The Bank of England in the City of London, Britain, December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England has referred the misuse of its press conference audio feed to markets watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority, a spokesman for the central bank said on Thursday.

The central bank had earlier admitted a rogue supplier had been misusing feeds of its press briefings, allowing high-speed traders access to market-sensitive information seconds before rivals, following a report in the Times newspaper.

Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below