Tucker favoured candidate of Javid and Johnson to be next governor of BoE - ITV reporter

FILE PHOTO: The Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, Paul Tucker, is seen addressing the International Association of Deposit Insurers Annual Conference in London in this October 25, 2012 file photograph. REUTERS/Neil Hall

(Reuters) - Former deputy governor Paul Tucker is favoured by UK Chancellor Sajid Javid and Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be the next governor of Bank of England (BOE), ITV reporter Robert Peston said here, citing rumour from sources close to the BoE.

A Treasury spokesman said the process for appointing a new governor was on track but declined to comment further.

The Bank of England was not immediately available for a comment late on Tuesday.