Cuadrilla to start flow testing at shale well in Lancashire in a few weeks

LONDON (Reuters) - British shale gas exploration company Cuadrilla said on Monday it will start flow testing at its second horizontal shale gas well at its Lancashire site in a few weeks.

It also said it continues to assist the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) in technical studies arising from a seismic event in August.

“A timeframe has not been agreed with the OGA for this work to be completed and further hydraulic fracturing will not take place at Preston New Road before current planning permission for fracturing expires at the end of November,” the company said in a statement.