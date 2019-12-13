Britain's post-Brexit phase will start February 1 - EU Commissioner Breton

European Internal Markets Commissioner-designate Thierry Breton of France attends his hearing before the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain’s post-Brexit phase will start on Feb. 1 as there is now little doubt its parliament will accept Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s deal on withdrawing from the European Union, European Commissioner for internal markets Thierry Breton said on Friday.

“Boris Johnson will have a large majority... It seems logical to consider that (Johnson’s Brexit deal with the EU) will be accepted by parliament, and therefore withdrawal on Jan 31, which means we will be in the post-Brexit phase from Feb 1.,” Breton, a Frenchman, said on French radio RTL.

“The Brexit negotiations are over now. We are now entering a phase of trade talks between Britain and the EU.”