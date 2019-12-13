UK election: Conservative gains and losses

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party needs to win 326 seats for an outright majority.

Staff members count votes at a counting centre during Britain's general election, Bath, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Walton

An exit poll released when voting ended at 2200 GMT on Thursday suggested the Conservatives would win a majority of 86 seats.

The Conservatives have made a net gain of 5 seats so far. Most results are expected between 0200 and 0500. Here is a list of the Conservative party’s gains and losses.

CONSERVATIVE GAINS - 7

From Labour:

Blyth Valley, Darlington, Peterborough, Wrexham, Vale of Clwyd, Workington, Leigh

CONSERVATIVE LOSSES - 2

To Labour:

Putney

To SNP:

Angus

Other seats changing hands:

SNP gain from Labour

Rutherglen & Hamilton West