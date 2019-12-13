Brexit
December 13, 2019 / 2:15 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

UK election: Conservative gains and losses

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party needs to win 326 seats for an outright majority.

Staff members count votes at a counting centre during Britain's general election, Bath, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Ian Walton

An exit poll released when voting ended at 2200 GMT on Thursday suggested the Conservatives would win a majority of 86 seats.

The Conservatives have made a net gain of 5 seats so far. Most results are expected between 0200 and 0500. Here is a list of the Conservative party’s gains and losses.

CONSERVATIVE GAINS - 7

From Labour:

Blyth Valley, Darlington, Peterborough, Wrexham, Vale of Clwyd, Workington, Leigh

CONSERVATIVE LOSSES - 2

To Labour:

Putney

To SNP:

Angus

Other seats changing hands:

SNP gain from Labour

Rutherglen & Hamilton West

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below