Distribution of leaked UK-U.S. documents 'tied to' Russian operation - Reddit

LONDON (Reuters) - Internet discussion site Reddit said on Friday the leak and distribution of classified UK-U.S. trade documents during Britain’s election campaign was tied to a previous Russian information operation.

Reuters reported on Monday that the way the documents were initially shared online resembled a disinformation campaign known as Secondary Infektion, which was uncovered earlier this year and stemmed from accounts Facebook said originated in Russia.

“We were recently made aware of a post on Reddit that included leaked documents from the UK,” Reddit said in a statement. “We investigated this account and the accounts connected to it, and today we believe this was part of a campaign that has been reported as originating from Russia.”

The company said it has also identified more accounts which had attempted to promote the original post with the leaked documents.

“All of these accounts have the same shared pattern as the original Secondary Infektion group detected, causing us to believe that this was indeed tied to the original group.”