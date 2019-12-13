Brexit
December 13, 2019

UK Liberal Democrats to elect new leader after Swinson loses seat

Liberal Democrats candidate Jo Swinson speaks after losing her seat in East Dunbartonshire constituency, at a counting centre for Britain's general election in Bishopbriggs, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Liberal Democrats said they would elect a new leader next year after Jo Swinson lost her seat in parliament at Thursday’s general election.

“In the weeks ahead we will elect a new leader and our party will continue to be the rallying point for anyone who believes in a country where everyone has the chance to get on in life,” party President Sal Brinton said in a statement.

The party said Brinton and lawmaker Ed Davey would be joint acting leaders.

Reporting by William James and Costas Pitas

