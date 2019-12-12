Labour leadership will decide on future once results in - McDonnell

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell speaks on the economy in London, Britain, December 9, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

LONDON (Reuters) - Labour Party finance minister John McDonnell said his and leader Jeremy Corbyn’s future would be decided once the British election results were in, after the exit poll forecast a big victory for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

“We’ll see the results in the morning and then decisions will be made, I’’m sure then,” he told BBC TV.

Asked if it was now over for him and Corbyn, McDonnell said: “Let’s see the results themselves, as I say the appropriate decisions will be made.”