2 months ago
May's lead halves to 5 points - Kantar poll
June 8, 2017 / 12:08 AM / 2 months ago

May's lead halves to 5 points - Kantar poll

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May greets Conservative Party supporters after giving an election campaign speech in Norwich, June 7, 2017.Toby Melville - RTX39FNQ

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has halved to five percentage points, according to a Kantar poll published on Wednesday, one day before Britain's national election.

Kantar said it now put support for the Conservatives at 43 percent, unchanged from the previous Kantar poll on May 31, and Labour was on 38 percent, up five points.

"Since last week's poll we have seen movement away from the Conservatives and towards Labour among those aged under thirty, as well as among those in late middle age," it said.

The online poll of 2,159 people was conducted between June 1 and 7, including days before and after a June 3 attack on London by Islamist militants.

Three polls published by other polling firms earlier on Wednesday gave the Conservatives leads over Labour of between eight and 12 percentage points.

Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

