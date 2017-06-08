May's lead remains 1 percent point - Survation poll

LONDON (Reuters) - The lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has remained at one percentage point, according to a Survation poll published on Wednesday, one day before Britain's national election.

Survation said it put support for the Conservatives at 41.3 percent with Labour close behind on 40.4 percent.

Other polls published on Wednesday gave the Conservatives wider leads, ranging from five to 12 percentage points.