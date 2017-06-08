May's lead widens to 7 points - YouGov poll on eve of election

LONDON (Reuters) - The lead of Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has widened to seven percentage points in a YouGov poll, The Times newspaper said on Wednesday, one day before Britain's national election.

The lead compared with one of four points for the Conservatives in a YouGov poll published on Saturday by the Sunday Times.

YouGov now put support for the Conservatives at 42 percent, unchanged from the previous YouGov poll on Saturday, and Labour was on 35 percent, down three points.

YouGov said it expected the Conservatives would win an increased majority in parliament in Thursday's election.