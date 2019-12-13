Scotland must be given new independence vote - Sturgeon

Leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon poses as she leaves a polling station after voting in the general election in Glasgow, Britain, December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland must be allowed to hold another referendum on its place inside the United Kingdom following the crushing victory of the nationalists in the election, leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Friday.

The exit poll predicted that the Scottish National Party would win 55 of the 59 seats in Scotland.

“There is a mandate now to offer the people of Scotland the choice over our own future,” Sturgeon told Sky News.

“There is a clear desire and endorsement for the notion that Scotland should not be landed with a Boris Johnson government and ripped out of Europe against our own will.

“Boris Johnson may have a mandate to take England out of the European Union. He emphatically does not have a mandate to take Scotland out of the European Union. Scotland must have a choice over our own future.”