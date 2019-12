U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a summit on child care and paid leave at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S President Donald Trump said it was looking like “a big win” for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the British election.

Johnson’s Conservative Party was on course for a resounding victory in Britain’s election after voters backed his bid to deliver Brexit on Jan. 31, the country’s most significant geopolitical move in 70 years.

“Looking like a big win for Boris in the U.K.!,” Trump said on Twitter.