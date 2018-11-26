EU court dismisses expats' action against Brexit talks

The Union Jack and the European Union flag are seen flying in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union judges dismissed on Monday as inadmissible a lawsuit brought by British citizens living in the EU against the EU’s decision to start talks with London on the country’s withdrawal from the bloc.

Thirteen British citizens residing in EU countries asked the General Court in Luxembourg to annul the decision of EU governments authorising the opening of negotiations on Brexit.

They said that they were denied a vote in the 2016 referendum that decided on Britain’s withdrawal from the EU even though that move would deprive them of rights as EU citizens.

“The General Court ... dismisses the action as inadmissible since the decision of the Council authorising the opening of negotiations on Brexit does not produce binding legal effects capable of affecting the interests of the applicants by bringing about a distinct change in their legal position,” the court said in a statement.