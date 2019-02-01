Brexit
February 1, 2019 / 8:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Austria sees likelihood of hard Brexit - foreign minister

1 Min Read

Austria's foreign minister Karin Kneissl arrives at the informal meeting of the European Union foreign ministers in Bucharest, Romania, January 31, 2019. Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Austria sees a heightened risk that Britain will fall out of the European Union without an agreement to avoid a hard economic crash, the country’s foreign minister said on Friday.

Asked if Britain was heading for a hard Brexit, Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said: “That is my estimation.”

“In my view, there are lots of signs that indicate a hard Brexit,” Kneissl told reporters as she arrived for a second day of talks with her EU counterparts in Bucharest.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below