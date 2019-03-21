Brexit extension would be a 'sticking plaster' - City of London

LONDON (Reuters) - Extending Britain’s departure date from the European Union would only be a “sticking plaster” if deep-seated issues are left unresolved, City of London financial district chief Catherine McGuinness said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Catherine McGuinness, Chairman of the Policy and Resources Committee of the City of London Corporation, poses for a photograph in London, Britain, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Prime Minister Theresa May is in Brussels on Thursday to ask the EU for a delay to Brexit, which is legally set to take place on March 29.

Parliament has twice rejected the divorce settlement negotiated by May and Brussels, but she could push for a third vote next week.

“It’s imperative we avoid a no-deal Brexit,” McGuinness told a City & Financial conference.

“An extension would be welcome and let’s hope our EU partners agree to that,” McGuinness said.

“But it would only be a sticking plaster unless the deep underlying issues are resolved and we actually make progress. To me it feels like we are caught in something of a hamster wheel.”

McGuinness said she expected London’s strengths as a global financial centre to remain.

However, she said it also appeared that financial services had been “thrown under a bus” in terms of Britain’s efforts to secure a divorce settlement with the bloc.

UK financial services minister John Glen told the conference that the sector had every right to feel frustrated with Britain’s failure so far to secure a divorce settlement with just a week to go before Brexit Day.

Despite parliament having so far rejected Britain’s divorce, settlement, it was important to recognise “how unlikely” a no-deal Brexit was, Glen said.