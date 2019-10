EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier leaves the EU Commission after a meeting with Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay in Brussels, Belgium October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier had a “constructive” meeting with his British counterpart Stephen Barclay on Friday, a spokeswoman for the bloc’s executive, the European Commission, said.

“We are working towards a deal,” said the spokeswoman, Mina Andreeva. “If there is a will, there is a way.”