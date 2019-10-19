UK has no intention of asking for longer Brexit transition - Barclay

Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay is seen outside the Cabinet Office in London, Britain October 18, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has no intention of extending the transition period that follows Brexit past the current December 2020 end date, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Saturday.

“We have no intention of going beyond December 2020,” Barclay told BBC News.

Asked if Prime Minister Boris Johnson would ask the European Union to delay Brexit past the current Oct. 31 deadline if the law required it, Barclay said Johnson would comply with the law.