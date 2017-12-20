FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain will keep EU market access during transition - Barnier
December 20, 2017 / 11:45 AM / 5 days ago

Britain will keep EU market access during transition - Barnier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain will maintain access to the European single market as it transitions out of full EU membership, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday.

“Britain will keep all the benefits, but also all the obligations of the single market, the customs union and the common policies during the transition period,” Barnier told a news conference, adding there would be no “a la carte” transition for the country.

Barnier welcomed the agreements made on issues such as the Irish border, citizens’ rights and the divorce settlement but said more work still remained to be done.

“We are not at the end of the road but it is an important stage of this road towards an orderly withdrawal rather than a disorderly one,” Barnier added.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Robin Emmott

