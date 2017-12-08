FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain won't pay EU more, or sooner, than if it were EU member - Barnier
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
Top News
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
December 8, 2017 / 9:34 AM / a day ago

Britain won't pay EU more, or sooner, than if it were EU member - Barnier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain will honour all its financial obligations to the European Union as part of its divorce bill, but the payments will not be required any earlier than if Britain had remained an EU member, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier addresses a conference on the "The future of the EU" at the Centre for European Reform in Brussels, Belgium November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The European Commission declared earlier on Friday that sufficient progress in the divorce talks with Britain was reached to move on to discussions of a transition period and a future trade deal.

Barnier repeated the words of British Prime Minister Theresa May that no EU country, including Britain would have to pay more or receive less as a result of Brexit.

“The UK will honour all the commitments entered into during its EU membership,” Barnier told a news conference.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.