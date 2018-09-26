FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

EU negotiator seeks orderly Brexit, new partnership respecting UK sovereignty

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s negotiator Michel Barnier said on Wednesday that he was working for a Brexit deal and a future cooperation model with Britain that would respect the UK’s sovereignty.

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends an EU's General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Barnier said after meeting the head of the European Economic and Social Committee, which represents trade unions and employers: “We are working for an orderly Brexit and a new partnership that respects the UK’s sovereignty, as well as the founding principles of the EU, such as the integrity of the single market.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska

