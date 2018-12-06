EU's Barnier says UK future at stake in Brexit vote

European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends a news conference after the extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The British parliament’s vote next week on a deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union will determine the future of the country, the chief EU Brexit negotiator said on Thursday, reminding all involved to “bear their responsibilities”.

“If there is no withdrawal treaty, there is no transition, no basis of confidence that we need with the British regarding the future relationship,” Michel Barnier told representatives from cities and regions in the European Union.

Barnier said the key now was that the withdrawal treaty agreed between Brussels and London should be ratified.

“Now is now the moment for everyone to bear their responsibilities. You know the British parliament will give its verdict on this text and on the future relationship in the coming days. It is a vote in which the future of their country is at stake.”