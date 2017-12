LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s promise to pay a financial settlement worth around 35 to 39 billion pounds to the European Union is conditional upon agreeing a future partnership with the bloc, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“If we don’t agree that partnership, then this offer is off the table,” May told parliament.