FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Government avoids contempt of parliament charge over Brexit papers
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
Technology
Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow louder
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
World
"Congratulations": EU moves to Brexit phase two
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
South Asia
Pakistani top court rejects bid to bar Imran Khan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Brexit
December 14, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 2 days ago

Government avoids contempt of parliament charge over Brexit papers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ministers will not be held in contempt of parliament for their statements about the existence of studies on how Brexit will affect the economy, Britain’s House of Commons speaker John Bercow said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, shakes hands with Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox ahead of a speech from Spain's King Felipe at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain July 12, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Opposition politicians have written to the Speaker over the last week to ask whether the government has misled parliament after ministers said dozens of economic impact assessments they had been told to publish did not, in fact, exist.

The government has been embroiled in a long-running argument with lawmakers - including from the ruling Conservative Party - over what preparatory work the government has undertaken, and how much of it should be made public.

Speaking in parliament, Bercow said ministers could have been “considerably clearer” in their statements to parliament and criticised the government for withholding information about the economic impact of Brexit, but stopped short of saying they had misled parliament.

“From the evidence which I have seen to date I have concluded that the test which I am bound to apply - that there is an arguable case that there has, on this matter, been a contempt of the house - has not been met in this case,” he said.

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill, editing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.