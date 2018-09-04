Britain must press EU members to help get Brexit deal - May

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must step up contact with members of the European Union to try to get a Brexit deal as talks to leave the bloc enter a “crucial and intense phase”, Prime Minister Theresa May agreed with her ministers on Tuesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media before departing from Abuja, Nigeria August 29, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Her spokesman told reporters that at a meeting of her cabinet of top ministers, her Brexit and foreign ministers said her plans to leave the bloc had received a “warm and positive” response during visits to EU capitals over the summer.

“The PM and ministers agreed on the importance of continued engagement with member states as the talks enter a crucial and intense phase,” the spokesman said.