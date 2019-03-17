Labour will force confidence motion if May's deal fails - Corbyn

FILE PHOTO - Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn speaks in Parliament following the vote on extending Brexit negotiating period in London, Britain, March 14, 2019. UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party would force a confidence vote in Theresa May’s government if the prime minister loses another vote on her Brexit withdrawal deal, leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday.

May is expected to put her divorce deal with the European Union before parliament for a third time this week, after lawmakers crushed it twice before.

“We’ve had one confidence vote already,” Corbyn told Sky News. “The government is apparently going to bring its proposals once again to parliament this week. I suspect they’ll be defeated again, the whole process they are doing is running down the clock.”

“I think at that point a confidence motion would be appropriate. At that point we should say there has to be a general election.”