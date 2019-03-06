'Robust, strong views' were exchanged in Brexit talks, says lawyer Cox

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville -/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s attorney general said the two teams locked in talks in Brussels exchanged “robust, strong views” as they sought to find a breakthrough in Brexit talks.

Diplomats and officials have told Reuters that the talks, led by British Prime Minister’s chief lawyer failed to produce a deal on Tuesday.

“We’ve put forward some proposals, they’re very reasonable proposals, and we’re now really into the detail of the discussions,” he told Sky News as he returned from Brussels.

“Both sides have exchanged robust, strong views and we’re now facing the real discussions, talks will be resuming soon.”