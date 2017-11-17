FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some EU countries want Brexit talks to move to trade - Davis
November 17, 2017 / 9:40 AM / 2 days ago

Some EU countries want Brexit talks to move to trade - Davis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Some European countries want the Brexit talks to move on to focus on trade and, although Germany and France are key to allowing that progress, it is a decision for the whole of the bloc, Britain’s Brexit minister David Davis said on Friday.

David Davis, Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, arrives in Downing Street, London, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The European Union has said sufficient progress needs to be made on the divorce terms of Britain’s departure from the European Union before the two sides can open talks on the future relationship.

“Of course they are saying that (more money is needed before progress) but the other thing that is also clear is that many of them do want to move on. It’s very important to them,” Davis told BBC radio.

“Countries like Denmark, countries like Holland, countries like Italy and Spain, countries like Poland can see the big, big benefits in the future deal that we are talking about,” he said.

“Germany and France... are the most powerful players on the continent of Europe. Of course they are. What they believe is very influential, sometimes decisively so. But it’s a whole of Europe decision.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by William Schomberg

