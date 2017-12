LONDON (Reuters) - There will be no Brexit deal done this week and hopes are fading fast in London that Prime Minister Theresa May will go back to Brussels on Thursday, the political editor of The Sun newspaper said on Twitter.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tom Newton Dunn cited a source in the Democratic Unionist Party, which props up May’s minority government, as saying: “No deal this week”.