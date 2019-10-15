DUP says more work needed on PM Johnson's Brexit plan, gaps remain

LONDON (Reuters) - The small Northern Irish party supporting Britain’s minority government said further work was required on Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal because gaps remain over what they can sign up to.

Johnson is trying to strike a withdrawal deal with the European Union and will need the Democratic Unionist Party’s support if he is to get it through a vote in the British parliament.

“We respect (the) fact negotiations are ongoing therefore cannot give a detailed commentary but it would be fair to indicate gaps remain and further work is required,” it said in a statement.