#Brexit
December 5, 2017 / 5:27 PM / 2 days ago

DUP leader says just as firm as Irish government on Brexit - Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of the Northern Irish party propping up Britain’s minority government said on Tuesday her party was just as firm about its demands for a Brexit plan for Northern Ireland as Ireland’s government.

DUP leader Arlene Foster speaks at her party's annual conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, November 25, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Paton

British Prime Minister Theresa May failed to clinch a deal on Monday to open talks on post-Brexit free trade with the European Union after a tentative deal with Dublin to keep EU rules in Northern Ireland angered her allies in Belfast, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

“The Irish Prime Minister can be as unequivocal as he likes; we’re also unequivocal in relation to these matters,” DUP leader Arlene Foster told Sky News.

Reporting by Andy Bruce and Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
