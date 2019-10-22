UK PM Johnson will seek election if parliament rejects Brexit timetable - source

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit, sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Parliament TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will drop its attempt to get approval for its Brexit legislation and will instead press for a new election before Christmas if lawmakers vote against its timetable on Tuesday, a Downing Street source said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to get approval for his Brexit deal by trying to push it through parliament in an accelerated time frame so Britain can leave the EU on Oct. 31.

The source said: “If parliament votes again for delay by voting down the programme motion, and the EU offers delay until 31 Jan. - then we will pull the bill, there will be no further business for parliament and we’ll move to an election before Christmas.”