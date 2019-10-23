No EU decision yet on Brexit delay, three months looks likely - diplomats

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ambassadors of the 27 EU member states that will remain after Britain leaves the bloc made no decision on London’s request for a Brexit delay at a meeting on Wednesday but will meet again to discuss the issue on Friday, three senior EU diplomats said.

The diplomats said the envoys were keen to come to a decision on the extension of Britain’s exit deadline from Oct. 31 by “written procedure” to avoid holding an emergency summit of leaders.

They said it was likely that the 27 would agree to delay Britain’s divorce date by three months to Jan. 31, as requested by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.