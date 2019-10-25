EU officials doubtful of Brexit extension decision on Friday

Union Jack flags are seen outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 24, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments are unlikely to decide on Friday whether to grant Britain’s requested for an extension of the Brexit deadline and will probably postpone decision until Monday, senior EU diplomats said.

“I’d be surprised if we land today,” one senior diplomat said. “There is too much pressure to wait and to see what happens on Monday,” the diplomat said.

The British parliament is to vote on Monday whether to have an election on Dec 12, which would be the kind of major political development the EU has long said would be the necessary justification for a third extension of the Brexit deadline.

Asked if there would be a decision on granting the extension and its length by EU ambassadors meeting in Brussels today, a senior EU diplomat said: “It is difficult to imagine.”