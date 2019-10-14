Finnish PM says more time needed for Brexit negotiations

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland’s Prime Minister Antti Rinne said on Monday more time was needed for the Brexit negotiations and that they could continue even after a summit of European Union leaders set for Thursday and Friday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants to strike an exit deal at the summit to allow for an orderly departure from the EU on Oct. 31. He has said Britain will leave anyway on that date, even if no deal has been agreed, though the UK parliament has passed a law saying he can’t do so.

“I think there is no time in a practical or legal way to find an agreement before the EU Council meeting. We need more time,” Rinne told a news conference after talks with the next head of the European Council, Charles Michel, in Helsinki.

Finland currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency.