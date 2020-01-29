UK seeks to end automatic rights for EU vessels to fish in British waters

FILE PHOTO: Boats are seen docked in front of the TripleNine factory in the village of Thyboron in Jutland, Denmark, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - The UK will introduce a bill that aims to end automatic rights for EU vessels to fish in British waters, the government said on Wednesday.

"Legislation creating the powers for the UK to operate as an independent coastal state and manage its fish stocks sustainably outside the EU is being introduced into Parliament today (Wednesday)," the government's department for environment, food and rural affairs said bit.ly/30ZBLXZ.

The legislation, known as the Fisheries Bill, will guarantee that UK will leave the European Union’s Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) at the end of the transition period in Dec. 2020.