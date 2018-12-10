EU foreign ministers hope British parliament approves Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell waits for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before a meeting at the foreign ministry in Madrid, Spain, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday hoped the UK parliament would approve the bloc’s Brexit deal with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

As the ministers were arriving for talks, the EU’s top court ruled that Britain could unilaterally revoke its decision to leave the bloc, without the consent of the other 27 EU members.

“This is the best deal we can have,” Spain’s Josep Borrell told journalists on entering the meeting. “This is the best deal and approving this deal would be a good thing, but for sure it’s up to them.”

Germany’s Heiko Maas echoed that: “I hope that good decisions will be taken this week in London, employing the utmost reason.”

Britain is due to leave the bloc at midnight on March 29 but there is broad opposition to the withdrawal agreement negotiated by Prime Minister Theresa May with the EU. The deal could be voted down by Britain’s parliament on Tuesday which could mean more negotiations, delaying Brexit or ousting May, among others.

The most damaging scenario for both sides would see Britain crashing out of the bloc with no agreement to mitigate the disruption in trade, economy or security cooperation.

Belgium’s Didier Reynders said the EU was ready to move ahead with the tentative deal, but added: “Or, we’ll manage a no-deal.”