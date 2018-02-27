Not in EU or Britain's interest to restrict trade after Brexit - Fox

LONDON (Reuters) - It would not make sense for either the European Union or Britain to restrict business after Brexit, Britain’s international trade minister Liam Fox said on Tuesday as he warned against staying in a customs union with the bloc.

“It would not be in the interests of the EU or the UK to introduce unnecessary restrictions on trade and investment across the European continent because it would send a signal to global investors that Europe was less open for business than it is at present,” Fox told a central London audience.

Fox warned that remaining in a customs union with the European Union would leave Britain in a worse position than now.