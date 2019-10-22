France to review 'purely technical' Brexit delay at end of week-diplomatic source

PARIS (Reuters) - France is ready to grant an additional few days in order to facilitate the vote on Brexit legislation but rules out any extension beyond that, a diplomatic source said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the British Parliament rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposed timetable to pass Brexit legislation, making ratification of his deal by the Oct. 31 deadline almost impossible.

“We’ll see at the end of the week whether a purely technical extension of a few days is necessary to complete this parliamentary procedure,” the diplomatic source said.

“But beyond these circumstances, an extension to buy time or to discuss the agreement again is unacceptable.”