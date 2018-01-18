FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Brexit
January 18, 2018 / 7:32 PM / a day ago

Macron hails UK defence cooperation, warns on single market post-Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANDHURST, England (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday hailed the strength of Franco-British ties despite Brexit, but warned that he would not allow Britain’s financial industry to have privileged access to the EU single market.

“I have one demand and that is that the single market is preserved. It is one of the basic principles of the European Union,” Macron said at a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

“Now the choice in on the British side. There can not be a differentiated access to the single market of which financial services are part,” he said.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper in Sandhurst and; Michel Rose and Geert de Clercq in Paris; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.