Britain has provided additional help to France on border security - PM May's spokesman
January 15, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated a day ago

Britain has provided additional help to France on border security - PM May's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has provided additional security help to France, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday when asked about the possibility of having to pay more for border security around the northern French port of Calais.

“This is an agreement (Le Touquet) which has served both sides well since its inception. I would point out the fact that we have provided help already such as through the provision of extra security fencing,” he said, adding he would not speculate on what the two leaders would discuss at a meeting later this week.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon

