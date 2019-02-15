'Decide what you want to do over Brexit, and hurry up!' - French minister

FILE PHOTO: Nathalie Loiseau, French Minister attached to the Foreign Affairs Minister, attends the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain should decide what to do regarding its exit from the European Union as soon as possible, French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said on Friday.

“I am telling our British friends that it is about time to decide whether to leave on friendly terms or abruptly,” she told RTL radio.

“It is a purely British choice. What we are saying is : hurry up!”

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29.

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May suffered a defeat on her Brexit strategy on Thursday that undermined her pledge to EU leaders to get her divorce deal approved if they grant her concessions.