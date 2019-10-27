France wants clarity from UK before considering Brexit deadline extension

FILE PHOTO: Amelie de Montchalin, newly-appointed French Junior Minister for European affairs, leaves the Elysee Palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, April 1, 2019. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - France wants clarity from Britain before it can consider extending the deadline for Brexit negotiations with the European Union, French European Affairs Minister Amelie de Montchalin said on Sunday.

“We cannot give extra time based on political fiction. We need to have certainty in order to decide (on an extension), certainty about ratification, about elections or about a second referendum,” she said on TV5Monde television.

She added that deadlines were important in the Brexit talks, as repeated delays create uncertainty in Europe. “Time alone does not solve problems,” she said.