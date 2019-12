FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference at the end of the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted a strong relationship with post-Brexit Britain.

Speaking in his traditional televised New Year’s eve address to the nation, Macron said: “The United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union is a test for our country. I will strive to maintain a solid relationship between our two countries.”