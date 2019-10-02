Brexit
October 2, 2019

French government awaiting 'substantial modifications' on Brexit

PARIS (Reuters) - France is waiting for substantial modifications from Britain regarding its Brexit proposals, said government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye.

“The deal that is in place today is a good deal. France is waiting for substantial modifications,” she told reporters, adding that France also wanted “tangible” proposals from Britain.

Many EU diplomats fear the United Kingdom is heading towards a no-deal departure from the European Union or another delay as they say the British proposals are not enough to get an agreement by Oct. 31.

