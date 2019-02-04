'No question of going back' on Brexit withdrawal deal - French minister

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends the ceremony of the 2nd Indo-French Professional Meetings for the Film and Television Industry, in Mumbai, India, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - There is “no question of going back” on the Brexit withdrawal agreement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.

“On the withdrawal deal, there is no question of going back,” Le Drian told France Inter radio, adding it was hard to find a way out of the current impasse regarding the Irish backstop.

Le Drian said it was up to Britons to decide whether they wanted to hold a second referendum on whether to leave the European Union.