Germany's DIHK advises firms to step up preparations for hard Brexit

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce is advising firms to step up preparations for a hard Brexit, its president said on Tuesday after British lawmakers wrested control of the parliamentary agenda from the government to try to find a way through the Brexit impasse.
“Time is running out,” DIHK President Eric Schweitzer told the Rheinische Post regional newspaper. “Unfortunately there’s no planning security for anyone at this stage.”
Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers